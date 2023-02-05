CBI sells less than $70 million in forex on Sunday

2023/02/05 | 13:26 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $82,134,460 today.



The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.



Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 211 exchange companies cashed out $57,400,000.



