Kurdistan's CTG arrests an ISIS militant wanted by the Iraqi authorities

2023/02/05 | 22:06 - Source: Shafaq News



The ISIS militant, W.M.H from Baghdad, was handed to the relevant authorities in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Sulaymaniyah-based Counter-Terrorism-Group (CTG) has apprehended a person with ties to the Islamic State extremist group, an official statement said on Sunday.According to the statement, the arrestee was captured in cooperation with the Iraqi federal forces.The ISIS militant, W.M.H from Baghdad, was handed to the relevant authorities in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism.

