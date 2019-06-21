Home › Baghdad Post › Iran commander says US regional bases are in range of its missiles

2019/06/21 | 22:10



A commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday that US regional bases and its aircraft carrier in the Gulf are within the range of Iranian precision-guided missiles.



"US forces in the region were a threat, but they are now an opportunity (for Iran)... They do not talk about war with Iran, because they know how susceptible they are," the head of the Guards' aerospace division, Amirali Hajizadeh, said on state television.











