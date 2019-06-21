Blast hits mosque east of Baghdad

2019/06/21 | 22:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A number of people were killed and wounded in a blast that hit a mosque in east of Baghdad, a security source said on Friday.In statements to Alsumaria news channel, the source added that the blast took place via an explosive belt.Security forces cordoned off the scene of the explosion, he noted.
A number of people were killed and wounded in a blast that hit a mosque in east of Baghdad, a security source said on Friday.In statements to Alsumaria news channel, the source added that the blast took place via an explosive belt.Security forces cordoned off the scene of the explosion, he noted.