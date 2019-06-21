Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from Trump

2019/06/21 | 23:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
US President Donald Trump spoke on Friday to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about Middle East stability as well as developments and necessary measurements that would confront hostile Iranian activities, along with working together to guarantee the security, safety and protection of maritime outlets, SAP and Reuters have reported.
Trump also discussed efforts to maintain oil supplies and to strengthen bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and peoples.
