Macron says will visit Iraq in late 2019

2019/06/21 | 23:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday told local media that he will visit Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in late 2019.
This came during EU Summit in Brussels. “Yes, I planned and will visit there by the end of this year,” Macron told local media.
Macron met with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi on May 3 and previously in Dec. 2017 met with then-Prime Minister and current President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani in Paris.
