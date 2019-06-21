Home › Baghdad Post › Macron says will visit Iraq in late 2019

Macron says will visit Iraq in late 2019

2019/06/21 | 23:20



French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday told local media that he will visit Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in late 2019.







This came during EU Summit in Brussels. “Yes, I planned and will visit there by the end of this year,” Macron told local media.







Macron met with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi on May 3 and previously in Dec. 2017 met with then-Prime Minister and current President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani in Paris.











