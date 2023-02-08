INIS apprehends four terrorists who attacked the security forces in Saladin

In a statement, the Agency explained that the four terrorists were arrested in separate areas of Saladin for affiliation with ISIS.



One of the terrorists confessed to working with ISIS and participating in operations against the security forces at Al-Dhuluiya airport.



In contrast, two other terrorists worked in booby-trapping vehicles and installing explosives against the security forces in Tikrit.



