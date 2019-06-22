Home › Baghdad Post › US forces prepare to evacuate contractors from Iraqi base -military sources

US forces prepare to evacuate contractors from Iraqi base -military sources

2019/06/22 | 01:05



US forces are preparing to evacuate hundreds of staff working for Lockheed Martin Corp and Sallyport Global from an Iraqi military base where they work as contractors, three Iraqi military sources said on Friday.



Nearly 400 contractors from the two firms were getting ready to leave Balad military base north of Baghdad which hosts US forces over "potential security threats." Their departure was imminent, the sources said.











(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-US forces are preparing to evacuate hundreds of staff working for Lockheed Martin Corp and Sallyport Global from an Iraqi military base where they work as contractors, three Iraqi military sources said on Friday.Nearly 400 contractors from the two firms were getting ready to leave Balad military base north of Baghdad which hosts US forces over "potential security threats." Their departure was imminent, the sources said.