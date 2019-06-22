عربي | كوردى


Iraqi, Omani FMs talk developing ties to meet peoples' aspiration

2019/06/22 | 01:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraqi

Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim arrived in the Sultanate of Oman on Friday,

where he met with his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi.During

the meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed developing joint relations to meet

the aspiration of the peoples of the two countries, according to statement by

the Iraqi foreign ministry.The

visit comes to sustain communication and consultation between Iraq and Oman on

the latest developments in the region to preserve the security and interests of

both countries, the statement read.For

his part, the Omani minister expressed appreciation for the role of Iraq in the

region and his happiness for the development and progress of the relationship

between the two counties, and the efforts exerted to resolve the crises in the

region.

