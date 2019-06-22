Iraqi, Omani FMs talk developing ties to meet peoples' aspiration

2019/06/22 | 01:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi
Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim arrived in the Sultanate of Oman on Friday,
where he met with his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi.During
the meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed developing joint relations to meet
the aspiration of the peoples of the two countries, according to statement by
the Iraqi foreign ministry.The
visit comes to sustain communication and consultation between Iraq and Oman on
the latest developments in the region to preserve the security and interests of
both countries, the statement read.For
his part, the Omani minister expressed appreciation for the role of Iraq in the
region and his happiness for the development and progress of the relationship
between the two counties, and the efforts exerted to resolve the crises in the
region.
