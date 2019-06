Iraqi, Omani FMs talk developing ties to meet peoples' aspiration

2019/06/22 | 01:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-IraqiForeign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim arrived in the Sultanate of Oman on Friday,where he met with his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi.Duringthe meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed developing joint relations to meetthe aspiration of the peoples of the two countries, according to statement bythe Iraqi foreign ministry.Thevisit comes to sustain communication and consultation between Iraq and Oman onthe latest developments in the region to preserve the security and interests ofboth countries, the statement read.Forhis part, the Omani minister expressed appreciation for the role of Iraq in theregion and his happiness for the development and progress of the relationshipbetween the two counties, and the efforts exerted to resolve the crises in theregion.