Nigel Southway Presents Guide to Revitalizing Western Industries

2023/02/08 | 23:04 - Source: Iraq News

Take Back Manufacturing: An Imperative for Western Economies

Cycle Time Management: The Fast Track to Time-Based Productivity Improvement

Author Nigel Southway

A Roadmap to "Take Back Manufacturing: An Imperative for western economies" revealed

Nigel Southway raises awareness of the decline of the manufacturing sectors in western nations, resulting in a loss of national prosperity.”

— Nigel Southway

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his new book, author, engineer and business consultant Nigel Southway raises awareness of the decline of the manufacturing sectors in western nations, resulting in a loss of national prosperity.



This shows the need to "Take Back Manufacturing," and he describes a process to achieve this in his new book.Southway explains how the globalized manufacturing approach through the use of efficient supply chains that are supported by liberalized free trade agreements has been the business norm for the last few decades, but Southway points out that this has been the prime reason for the "hollowing out" of most western nations' industrial base.Southway explains that another paradigm shift is coming.



Experts predict that global and national economic conditions will change in such a way that will provide western economies with an opportunity to return to more localized trade blocs, which will allow for the reshoring of their manufacturing sectors."Some Western nations are not considered a logical reshoring destination, and experts predict further decline in manufacturing, but this book provides a perspective and outlook that suggests that with the correct political will and focus they could recover their manufacturing industries and improve future prosperity." Southway explains.



By developing a plan to "Take Back Manufacturing" western countries can restore national prosperity by reviving their local manufacturing sectors.About the AuthorNigel Southway has authored several books providing key insights on boosting business productivity.



He is an independent business consultant who consults and educates across the world, providing insights on crucial matters such as business productivity improvement, lean business improvement, joint ventures, global technology transfer projects and more.



He has served as chair of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and is a leading advocate of the Take Back Manufacturing Forum and the North American Reshoring initiative in Canada.More about the new book and the author at www.nigelsouthwayauthor.com

Nigel SouthwaySweetspire Literature Management+1 888-230-3874info@sweetspireliterature.comVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInInstagramYouTubeTikTok

You just read:

News Provided By

February 08, 2023, 15:17 GMT

Share This Article

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional ...

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release