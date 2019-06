Arrest warrant against Kirkuk's Ribwar Talabani cancelled

2019/06/22 | 02:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Thejudicial authorities decided to cancel the arrest warrant issued earlier by theKirkuk misdemeanor court against acting head of the provincial council RibwarTalabani.TheKirkuk misdemeanors court ordered in December the arrest of Talabani overcharges including corruption, waste of public money, and raising the flag of Kurdistanin Kirkuk.Talabaniwas sentenced to six months in prison in absentia, according to a decision bythe Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, before he could appear before the court,according to reports, and get his arrest warrant cancelled.