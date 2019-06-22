Arrest warrant against Kirkuk's Ribwar Talabani cancelled

2019/06/22 | 02:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The
judicial authorities decided to cancel the arrest warrant issued earlier by the
Kirkuk misdemeanor court against acting head of the provincial council Ribwar
Talabani.The
Kirkuk misdemeanors court ordered in December the arrest of Talabani over
charges including corruption, waste of public money, and raising the flag of Kurdistan
in Kirkuk.Talabani
was sentenced to six months in prison in absentia, according to a decision by
the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, before he could appear before the court,
according to reports, and get his arrest warrant cancelled.
