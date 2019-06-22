عربي | كوردى


Arrest warrant against Kirkuk's Ribwar Talabani cancelled
2019/06/22 | 02:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The

judicial authorities decided to cancel the arrest warrant issued earlier by the

Kirkuk misdemeanor court against acting head of the provincial council Ribwar

Talabani.The

Kirkuk misdemeanors court ordered in December the arrest of Talabani over

charges including corruption, waste of public money, and raising the flag of Kurdistan

in Kirkuk.Talabani

was sentenced to six months in prison in absentia, according to a decision by

the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, before he could appear before the court,

according to reports, and get his arrest warrant cancelled.

