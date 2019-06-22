Home › INA › Today is the first day of summer in Iraq and the end of spring

Today is the first day of summer in Iraq and the end of spring

2019/06/22 | 07:30



The weather forecaster, Mohammed al-Douri, said Friday is the first day of summer in Iraq and the northern half of the globe, which will last for 93 days, 15 hours and 56 minutes







According to astronomical calculations, the summer begins in Iraq and the northern half of the globe at 6:54 pm on Friday, and on this day the spring ends.







He pointed out that the sun will be at this moment completely vertical in the orbit of cancer, which is located north of the equator astronomer by 23.5 degrees, the maximum rise reached by the sun north of the equator during the year, stressing that from this moment begins the summer in Iraq and the northern half of the globe and continues For 93 days, 15 hours and 56 minutes, the longest season of the year by 25.64%



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The weather forecaster, Mohammed al-Douri, said Friday is the first day of summer in Iraq and the northern half of the globe, which will last for 93 days, 15 hours and 56 minutesAccording to astronomical calculations, the summer begins in Iraq and the northern half of the globe at 6:54 pm on Friday, and on this day the spring ends.He pointed out that the sun will be at this moment completely vertical in the orbit of cancer, which is located north of the equator astronomer by 23.5 degrees, the maximum rise reached by the sun north of the equator during the year, stressing that from this moment begins the summer in Iraq and the northern half of the globe and continues For 93 days, 15 hours and 56 minutes, the longest season of the year by 25.64%