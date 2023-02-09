Erdogan thanks the Kurdistan region in a call with Masoud Barzani

2023/02/09 | 14:00 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani has received a phone call from the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a brief readout by his headquarters said on Thursday.According to the readout, Erdogan thanked Barzani and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for their solidarity with the victims of the deadly earthquake that occurred on Monday.Yesterday, Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani instructed the region's ministry of health to aid rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria."In solidarity with victims of the earthquake, I have instructed govt bodies, the Health Ministry and the Barzani Charity Foundation to collaborate with the Red Crescent and assist in rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria," he tweeted yesterday, "as of now, three rescue teams backed by 25 ambulances have been organized."Earlier today, KRG spokesperson Jutiar Adel said that 83 Healthcare providers, in addition to 30 physicians, headed to Turkey today to offer assistance in the medical care to the quake's victims."We also sent 24 ambulances and four trucks loaded with supplies to Turkey and Syria," he said, adding that KRG launched today a new campaign to help relieve the quake-hit areas in both countries.

