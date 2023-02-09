KRG spokesperson: neither al-Kadhimi, nor al-Sudani committed to the deal with Erbil

2023/02/09 | 15:32 - Source: Shafaq News



This also applies to the laws mentioned in the agreement signed by the members of the State Administration Coalition," he explained.Adel said that addressing the security breaches in the conflict areas, article 140 of the Iraqi constitution, and the Sinjar agreement will contribute to ending the Baghdad-Erbil differences."We are still halfway and will continue the talks to find solutions," he said. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will visit the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, soon to convey its vision for Iraq's new hydrocarbons law, spokesperson Jutiar Adel said on Thursday."A KRG delegation will visit Baghdad soon," Adel said in a press conference in Erbil, "it will discuss a spectrum of issues with the federal government.The region's financial entitlements, and the oil and gas law are on the agenda.""Our vision for the oil and gas law is firmly predicted on the permanent constitution.The delegation will demonstrate this vision to the federal government in the next visit," he added."The region's government had an agreement with Mustafa al-Kadhimi's former cabinet to send 220 billion dinars to Kurdistan monthly for salaries.It was later reduced to 200 billion dinars.However, neither the former nor the incumbent cabinets have committed to the agreement," Adel said."The Kurdistan region is entitled to those funds.They should not be deemed advances or loans," he said.The Spokesperson said that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's visit recent visit to Baghdad and his meeting with Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani have bore some fruits that might help address the long-standing dispute between the federal and regional governments."Talks over the budget are still underway.This also applies to the laws mentioned in the agreement signed by the members of the State Administration Coalition," he explained.Adel said that addressing the security breaches in the conflict areas, article 140 of the Iraqi constitution, and the Sinjar agreement will contribute to ending the Baghdad-Erbil differences."We are still halfway and will continue the talks to find solutions," he said.

