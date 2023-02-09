2023/02/09 | 16:38 - Source: Iraq News

Vantage Fit and MantraCare Partners to Improve Employee Wellness and Engagement Globally

‘Vantage Fit’ and ‘MantraCare’ collaborate to add a crucial benefit of well-being for employees in the workplace

We are proud to announce a new collaboration with MantraCare to bring the best of wellness solutions to our employees and clients.”

— Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Fit, an AI-empowered employee wellness platform, also one of the products of Vantage Circle, partners with MantraCare - a global wellness solution provider.



The partnership brings together the strengths of both companies to deliver unprecedented value to customers.The partnership's main objective is employee well-being, where together, the two companies will offer a comprehensive solution for improving employee wellness and engagement.



The combined solution will allow companies to easily track and measure the impact of their employee wellness and engagement initiatives, providing valuable insights and data to help inform future decisions.Vantage Fit aims to build winning work cultures through employee well-being across the globe to enhance workforce productivity by presenting a great employee experience.



It focuses on improving corporate wellness and employee well-being in collaboration with partners like ‘MantraCare.’Himanshu Jain, CEO of MantraCare, says, "We are thrilled to be working with Vantage Fit to offer a more comprehensive solution to our clients.



By bringing together our expertise in EAP and employee wellness and VantageCircle's expertise in employee engagement, we can offer a truly holistic solution that will make a real difference in employees' lives."Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, says, “We are proud to announce a new collaboration with MantraCare to bring the best of wellness solutions to our employees and clients.



Vantage Fit platform provides tools for employee wellbeing, while MantraCare's offerings include mental health support along with physical wellness programs, and we believe that by combining our strengths, Vantage Fit and MantraCare will set a new standard in the global market.



I am looking forward to this new partnership, and I hope we will bring new opportunities and growth to both companies.



”About MantraCare: MantraCare is a comprehensive Corporate Wellness Solution provider that supports organizations across multiple wellness areas, including Mental Health (EAP), Women's Care, Physiotherapy, and chronic conditions such as Diabetes and Hypertension.



MantraCare has over 10 years of experience with more than 200,000 employees served and is present in 15+ countries.Visit https://mantracare.org to learn more.About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience.



With Vantage Circle's all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness.



The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more.Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

Pratyakshi GoswamiVantage Circle+ +1 587-573-4400pr@vantagecircle.comVisit us on social media:LinkedInYouTube

You just read:

News Provided By

February 09, 2023, 07:31 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release