Iraqi Cabinet Approves 5th Round Energy Licences

2023/02/09 | 20:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Council of Ministers has approved the recommendation of the Economic Energy Council to sign contracts for the fifth energy licensing round.According to a government statement, the fifth-round projects had been suspended for four years due to "a complaint about the correctness of the procedures." It adds that, "after this file […]

