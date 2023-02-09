Giant Nibras Petrochemical Project to be Revived

2023/02/09 | 20:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's giant Nibras (Nebras) petrochemical project looks set to be revived, according to a statement from the Iraqi government.The Cabinet made a number of decisions relating to the project this week, including: Setting the price of the gas used to operate the project at 1.5 dollars per million British thermal units […]

