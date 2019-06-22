Home › Baghdad Post › ‘Firing one bullet at Iran’ will ‘set fire’ to US interests

2019/06/22 | 12:45



Iran warned the United States on Saturday that any aggression against Iran would have serious consequences for US interests in the region.“Firing one bullet toward Iran will set fire to the interests of America and its allies” in the Middle East, armed forces general staff spokesman Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi told the Tasnim news agency.











