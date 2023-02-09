FITGMR, Curia, and Augustana College are Revolutionizing College Esports with Biometrics

2023/02/10 | 07:46 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Curia, FITGMR, & Augustana College Esports are using cutting-edge biometric tools to improve the way esports athletes are developed

Utilizing biometric data in partnership with the FITGMR training program will allow our cognitive athletes to achieve peak performance via tangible and actionable real-world metrics.”

— Joe Loomis, Director of Esports, Augustana College.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curia, a leading provider of biometric technology solutions and partner with FITGMR, the esports performance and player development company, is excited to announce its partnership with Augustana College, a premier institution for esports education and research.



Together, Curia, FITGMR, and Augustana College Esports will work to revolutionize the way esports athletes are developed by using cutting-edge biometric tools.The partnership will see Curia working with FITGMR and providing Augustana College with its state-of-the-art biometric technology, which will be used to monitor and analyze the physical and mental performance of esports athletes in training and competition.



This will allow coaches and trainers at Augustana College to gain a deeper understanding of the unique demands of esports, and to develop more effective training and performance-enhancing strategies for their athletes.Kristin Anderson, CEO of FITGMR stated, "The combination of FITGMR, Curia and Augustana puts together three organizations who are deeply passionate about improving esports player development, training and competition.



Working together, we will begin to define what biometrics means in terms of cognitive performance and esports.



I could not be more excited!"“We are thrilled to be working with Augustana College Esports,” said Alex Milenkovic, CEO of Curia.



“Their commitment to excellence in esports and athlete wellness aligns perfectly with our own mission to provide biometric technology solutions that improve performance.



Together, we can help push the boundaries of what is possible in esports athlete development.”“Augustana College Esports is excited to partner with Curia to show the power of biometric data collection in the esports performance process.



Utilizing biometric data in partnership with the FITGMR training program will allow our cognitive athletes to achieve peak performance via tangible and actionable real-world metrics.



Understanding how our cognitive athlete's bodies and minds react in real-time during gameplay will allow our coaching staff to see a clear visualization of each athlete's biometric profile, allowing our coaching staff to create individualized training programs for each athlete as well as develop team practice strategies specific to our athlete's needs.



I am excited to watch our student-athletes grow and develop throughout our partnership with both FITGMR and Curia,” stated Joe Loomis, Director of Esports, Augustana College.ABOUT CURIACuria is a leading provider of biometric technology solutions, offering a wide range of tools for monitoring and analyzing physical and mental performance in athletes and other high-performance individuals.ABOUT FITGMRFITGMR is a human performance and player development company born out of Cloud9 that has developed the first app specifically designed to meet the mental and physical demands of gamers and esports athletes and offers a science-based curriculum for secondary and post secondary educators and coaches to support healthy gaming education.



FITGMR’s Training Grounds is a premier comprehensive training experience that includes esport-specific in-game training, competitive league play, coaching, and community engagement.



Training Grounds has furnished more players to the professional/semi-professional scene as coaches, players, and in esports careers than any other training organization.ABOUT AUGUSTANA COLLEGE ESPORTSLaunched in fall of 2022, esports is the 29th varsity sport and the first all-gender varsity athletic team at Augustana College.



Esports has been a club at Augustana since 2017.



Located in the Brunner Theater Center next to the bookstore, the Viking Esports Center opened with 20 PC gaming stations; three next-generation gaming console stations, a broadcast studio, kitchenette, and team and small group meeting spaces.

Leslie FitzsimmonsFITGMRemail us hereVisit us on social media:TwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

February 09, 2023, 15:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release