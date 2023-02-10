Alstom and Hyundai discuss

2023/02/10 | 19:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Director General of the Iraq Railways Company, Eng.Yunus Khaled Jawad, held a meeting with representatives of Alstom and Hyundai this week at the company's headquarters.The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the plan for the implementation of the Baghdad Elevated Train (BET) project, also known as "Baghdad monorail".[…]

