Iraq Daily Roundup: Baghdad Mosque Bombed; 44 Killed or Found Dead

2019/06/22 | 13:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least 44 people were killed or found dead, and 25

people were wounded in recent violence:



Ten

people were killed in Baghdad, and more than 17

others were wounded. The attack took place at the gate to a Shi’ite Imam Mahdi mosque

in Baladiyat.



A mass grave in Adhba contained 29 bodies

belonging to security personnel killed during the Islamic State occupation.



A roadside bomb on a highway near Tikrit killed two

militiamen and wounded two more.



A bomber injured four

civilians and himself when he threw a grenade into a coffee shop in Khanaqin.

He was further injured when police shot at him.



A body bearing

gunshot wounds was discovered in Mansouriya.



Security forces killed one militant

and wounded two more in Anbar province.



A mass grave

containing Kuwaiti victims of the 1990 Gulf War was discovered in Muthanna

province.



And, protests in Basra resumed

on Thursday. Last summer, protests against corruption, pollution, and a lack of

jobs took place for weeks in Basra. So far, no clashes or casualties.









Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

