Iraq Daily Roundup: Baghdad Mosque Bombed; 44 Killed or Found Dead

2019/06/22 | 13:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- At least 44 people were killed or found dead, and 25people were wounded in recent violence:Tenpeople were killed in Baghdad, and more than 17others were wounded. The attack took place at the gate to a Shi'ite Imam Mahdi mosquein Baladiyat.A mass grave in Adhba contained 29 bodiesbelonging to security personnel killed during the Islamic State occupation.A roadside bomb on a highway near Tikrit killed twomilitiamen and wounded two more.A bomber injured fourcivilians and himself when he threw a grenade into a coffee shop in Khanaqin.He was further injured when police shot at him.A body bearinggunshot wounds was discovered in Mansouriya.Security forces killed one militantand wounded two more in Anbar province.A mass gravecontaining Kuwaiti victims of the 1990 Gulf War was discovered in Muthannaprovince.And, protests in Basra resumedon Thursday. Last summer, protests against corruption, pollution, and a lack ofjobs took place for weeks in Basra. So far, no clashes or casualties.Author: Margaret Griffis