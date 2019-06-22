Iraq Daily Roundup: Baghdad Mosque Bombed; 44 Killed or Found Dead

2019/06/22 | 13:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least 44 people were killed or found dead, and 25
people were wounded in recent violence:
Ten
people were killed in Baghdad, and more than 17
others were wounded. The attack took place at the gate to a Shi’ite Imam Mahdi mosque
in Baladiyat.
A mass grave in Adhba contained 29 bodies
belonging to security personnel killed during the Islamic State occupation.
A roadside bomb on a highway near Tikrit killed two
militiamen and wounded two more.
A bomber injured four
civilians and himself when he threw a grenade into a coffee shop in Khanaqin.
He was further injured when police shot at him.
A body bearing
gunshot wounds was discovered in Mansouriya.
Security forces killed one militant
and wounded two more in Anbar province.
A mass grave
containing Kuwaiti victims of the 1990 Gulf War was discovered in Muthanna
province.
And, protests in Basra resumed
on Thursday. Last summer, protests against corruption, pollution, and a lack of
jobs took place for weeks in Basra. So far, no clashes or casualties.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
View all posts by Margaret Griffis
people were wounded in recent violence:
Ten
people were killed in Baghdad, and more than 17
others were wounded. The attack took place at the gate to a Shi’ite Imam Mahdi mosque
in Baladiyat.
A mass grave in Adhba contained 29 bodies
belonging to security personnel killed during the Islamic State occupation.
A roadside bomb on a highway near Tikrit killed two
militiamen and wounded two more.
A bomber injured four
civilians and himself when he threw a grenade into a coffee shop in Khanaqin.
He was further injured when police shot at him.
A body bearing
gunshot wounds was discovered in Mansouriya.
Security forces killed one militant
and wounded two more in Anbar province.
A mass grave
containing Kuwaiti victims of the 1990 Gulf War was discovered in Muthanna
province.
And, protests in Basra resumed
on Thursday. Last summer, protests against corruption, pollution, and a lack of
jobs took place for weeks in Basra. So far, no clashes or casualties.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
View all posts by Margaret Griffis