Iraq, the U.S.: a mutual commitment to anti-money laundering

2023/02/10 | 20:54 - Source: Shafaq News



Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq, Fuad Hussein, and Central Bank of Iraq Governor Ali al-Allaq.



According to the U.S.



Treasury, both sides discuss the economic situation in Iraq, the government’s plans for economic and financial sector reforms, and a mutual commitment to anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) measures.



The two sides discussed Iraq’s economic challenges, including corruption, energy dependence, and exchange rate issues.



“The Deputy Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister reiterated the continued importance of the bilateral economic relationship between the U.S.



