The devastation of alcoholism and other drug addiction has impacted families and communities worldwide

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The weekend of April 15th – 16th, 2023 has been designated as the 33rd Annual “Just Pray NO!” to drugs Worldwide Weekend of Prayer and Fasting for the addicted and their families.

Since April 7th, 1991 “Just Pray NO!” has united Christians around the world in intercessory prayer on behalf of those bound by alcoholism, drug addiction and life controlling compulsions.

America’s drug overdose and death epidemic continues to worsen.



The epidemic affects every state and now is driven by illicitly manufactured fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, often in combination or in adulterated forms.



More than 107,000 deaths were reported in the United States between January 2021 to January 2022.



The AMA continues to urge policymakers’ action to increase access to evidence-based care for substance use disorders, pain, and harm reduction measures.

Nitazenes are yet another dangerous class of drugs now on the market: The opioid 40X stronger than fentanyl.

Addiction in America is an ever-increasing national crisis!

"Confess your trespasses to one another, and pray for one another, that you may be healed.



The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much." –James 5:16

Not only is substance abuse America’s number one health problem, the devastation of alcoholism and other drug addiction has impacted families and communities worldwide.



Substance abuse has been directly linked to violence and sexual immorality and is a major source of income for organized crime and terrorist activities.

“For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.” –Ephesians 6:12

Make a formal commitment to join with believers in Christ from around the globe this coming April.



Put on the full armor of God and fervently pray in spirit and in truth.



We are seeking to enlist millions of prayer warriors from around the world to join us in battle!

“We are not only praying for the release of those bound by substance abuse but also for people to be delivered from pornography, gambling, obesity and smoking,” said Steven Sherman, “Just Pray NO!” founder.” We seek individuals and groups which are willing to commit to pray weekly on behalf of the addicted and their families, and then join with multitudes of other committed Christians from around the world in prayer and fasting April 15th – 16th, 2023.”

If you believe that God is calling you to intercede for the addicted, please contact us.



To find help for addiction through prayer and Christian ministries log on to our web site: http://justprayno.org.



To learn how groups can participate in our annual prayer event, click on “Information on the Annual Worldwide Weekend of Prayer” or email: justprayno@aol.com.

For a personal interview with “Just Pray NO!” Founder and Author Steven L.



Sherman, in the U.S.A.



call: (727) 647-6467 or email: justprayno@aol.com

