An unknown-source explosion was heard in an Iranian airplane in Iraq

2023/02/10 | 22:16 - Source: Shafaq News



A local source told Shafaq News agency; An explosion was heard in an ATA Airlines airplane, which forced it to return to the airport.



He did not give further details about the cause of the incident or the damage. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Friday, an accident occurred during an Iranian passenger airplane take-off from the Al-Najaf Al-Ashraf International Airport.A local source told Shafaq News agency; An explosion was heard in an ATA Airlines airplane, which forced it to return to the airport.He did not give further details about the cause of the incident or the damage.

Sponsored Links