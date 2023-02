An unknown-source explosion was heard in an Iranian airplane in Iraq

2023/02/10 | 22:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Friday, an accident occurred during an Iranian passenger airplane take-off from the Al-Najaf Al-Ashraf International Airport.A local source told Shafaq News agency; An explosion was heard in an ATA Airlines airplane, which forced it to return to the airport.He did not give further details about the cause of the incident or the damage.