Will Central Bank bring an End to Iraqi Dinar Crisis?

2023/02/11 | 14:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Amwaj Media.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Deep Dive: Will Iraq's central bank bring an end to the dinar crisis? The Iraqi dinar has since mid-December plummeted on the parallel market, trading for as low as 1,750 against the US […]

