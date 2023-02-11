Will Central Bank bring an End to Iraqi Dinar Crisis?

2023/02/11 | 14:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- From Amwaj Media.
Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Deep Dive: Will Iraq's central bank bring an end to the dinar crisis? The Iraqi dinar has since mid-December plummeted on the parallel market, trading for as low as 1,750 against the US […]
