LEHIGH ACRES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiritual cleanses, readings, exorcisms, products and anything in between that clients might need on their spiritual journey can definitely be found at Readings by Judie.



This well established team of licensed shamans has seen it all and they’re well prepared and educated on helping others get through any road blocks that they might be facing.Since the age of 10 master healer and celebrity reader Judie Burroughs, also known best as Mrs.Judie or “The Woo Lady” has always known she was a little different.



Now with her gifted team along with her, they’ve been able to really make a positive impact in the life of others.One of our most popular services shown above is a hands on spiritual cleanse.



When this young lady came to Readings by Judie for her initial cleanse she was in dire need for the relief.



Her late grandmother would conduct her regular spiritual cleansing and protection throughout her entire life.



But after her passing it caused a reverse effect on all the negative work against her that she had been shielding her from, which then caused her to be hit by all of it at once.Though they cleansed her and everything seemed to be back on track for this young lady, it was not their last time working with her on her journey.



Her mother had a boyfriend with a scorned ex in Haiti who had placed a bad spirit on the clients mother.



In attempts to help her mother be rid of the bad spirit and the work that was done, the client unintentionally picked up attachment to the negative spirit that was harassing her mother.



Readings by Judie then had to step in for a 2nd time in the clients defense with her 2nd and final cleanse and now she’s finally relieved and able to get things back to normal.For all inquiries or if this spell-binding team has peaked your curiosity, you can find them on almost every platform including Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok.

Readings By Judie Team Introduction Video Plus One Of Many Hands On Cleanses.

