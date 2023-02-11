CBI meets with US federal reserve and treasury department: official statement

2023/02/11 | 20:58 - Source: Shafaq News



The meeting was held in the US capital city, Washington, the statement added.



The US delegations expressed their "readiness for joint work to cope with the challenges associated with online currency and transaction platforms," it continued.



The meeting touched upon ways to help the Iraqi central bank deal with the crisis "with flexibility".



"The central bank's measures are flowing in the right direction to build a solid banking sector," the statement said.



