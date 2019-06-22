Saudi Arabia denounces terrorist bombing in Baghdad

2019/06/22 | 16:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
An official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saudi Arabia's condemnation of the terrorist bombing that took place in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.The attack resulted in the death and injury of a number of people.The source expressed condolences to the families of the victims and to the Iraqi Government and people, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured, the Saudi Press Agency reported.The source also reiterated Saudi Arabia's stand and solidarity with Iraq against terrorism and extremism.
