2023/02/12 | 08:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received an official invitation to attend the World Government Summit, expected to be held in the UAE.A Statement by the Regional Government said that Barzani will hold a series of meetings with senior officials.The summit is held annually in UAE, and is attended by around 20 Presidents and more than 250 ministers and government officials.