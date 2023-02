2023/02/12 | 09:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ShafaqNews/ A High-level security delegation from the Iraq ministry of defense, headed by Abdulamir Yarallah, arrived d in Erbil on Sunday.Sources told Shhafaq News agency that the visit aims to discuss cooperation between the Iraqi border guards and the Peshmerga forces.