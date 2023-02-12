CBI sells +$300 million in forex on Sunday

2023/02/12 | 10:54 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $300 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $305,406,095.The credit transactions were made at a weighted average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at 1,310 dinars.Our correspondent explained that 17 banks and 19269 exchange companies cashed out $47,900,000.
The remaining $257,506,095 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 15 banks meeting those requests.
The remaining $257,506,095 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 15 banks meeting those requests.