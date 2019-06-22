Home › Baghdad Post › Fellow SEALs say chief shot girl and old man in Iraq

Fellow SEALs say chief shot girl and old man in Iraq

2019/06/22 | 17:25



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Two Navy SEALs testified Friday that their platoon chiefgunned down a young girl and an old man in Iraq in 2017 from his sniper’sperch, though neither witnessed him pulling the trigger.The SEALs said shots came from the tower where SpecialOperations Chief Edward Gallagher was posted and they watched through theirscopes as the civilians fell to the ground.Dalton Tolbert said he and another sniper were in aneighboring tower in Mosul on June 18, 2017, and had fired warnings shots toscatter civilians by the Tigris River because the ISIS was operating in thearea.An old man in a white tunic began running and then Tolbertheard a third shot come from the neighboring tower where Gallagher waspositioned and saw the man fall.Over the radio, he heard Gallagher say: “You guys missedhim, but I got him.”Gallagher, 40, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murderfor allegedly shooting civilians. He also faces a murder charge in the allegedstabbing of a wounded captive ISIS fighter.The defense said the testimony was unreliable because nowitness reported seeing Gallagher pull the trigger. Attorney Tim Parlatoreaccused the SEALs of organizing a smear campaign through a group text thatpressured fellow SEALs to coordinate their stories and get Gallagher oustedpermanently.Tolbert was so upset that when he returned from deployment,he texted members of SEAL Team 7 to say he wanted people to speak up aboutGallagher’s behavior.“I shot more warning shots to save civilians from Eddie thanI ever did at ISIS. I see an issue with that,” Tolbert texted others.Another witness, Joshua Vriens, said on another day that hesaw Gallagher shoot at a group of adolescent girls in floral hijabs, hittingone in the stomach and sending two scattering.Vriens said he watched through his scope as a fourth girldragged the wounded girl over a berm and under a bridge to escape.During cross-examination, Vriens acknowledged he reported toa superior that day that the ISIS was shooting civilians.Tolbert and Vriens said there were no signs that the old manor the young girl were threats. Most of the ISIS fighters were younger and hadlonger hair.The defense, however, countered that the ISIS usedcivilians, including women, to provide supplies.The shootings happened several weeks after other SEALs saidthey witnessed Gallagher, a medic, stabbing to death a wounded and captive ISISfighter in his care.On Thursday, another SEAL stunned the court when he admittedon the witness stand that he — not Gallagher — killed the prisoner.Corey Scott said Gallagher stabbed the captive, but that hewould have survived those wounds.Scott said he suffocated the adolescent by plugging hisbreathing tube as an act of mercy because he didn’t want him to be tortured todeath by Iraqi forces.Vriens said Friday that he never saw the killing, but saidlater that day a fellow SEAL who was viewing photos of the dead militant on alaptop shared by the platoon asked Gallagher, “Is this the guy?”Vriens said Gallagher replied: “Yes, I stabbed him in theside, then grabbed him by the hair and looked him in the eyes and I stabbed himin the neck.”