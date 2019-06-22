عربي | كوردى


Fellow SEALs say chief shot girl and old man in Iraq

2019/06/22 | 17:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Two Navy SEALs testified Friday that their platoon chief

gunned down a young girl and an old man in Iraq in 2017 from his sniper’s

perch, though neither witnessed him pulling the trigger.The SEALs said shots came from the tower where Special

Operations Chief Edward Gallagher was posted and they watched through their

scopes as the civilians fell to the ground.Dalton Tolbert said he and another sniper were in a

neighboring tower in Mosul on June 18, 2017, and had fired warnings shots to

scatter civilians by the Tigris River because the ISIS was operating in the

area.An old man in a white tunic began running and then Tolbert

heard a third shot come from the neighboring tower where Gallagher was

positioned and saw the man fall.Over the radio, he heard Gallagher say: “You guys missed

him, but I got him.”Gallagher, 40, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder

for allegedly shooting civilians. He also faces a murder charge in the alleged

stabbing of a wounded captive ISIS fighter.The defense said the testimony was unreliable because no

witness reported seeing Gallagher pull the trigger. Attorney Tim Parlatore

accused the SEALs of organizing a smear campaign through a group text that

pressured fellow SEALs to coordinate their stories and get Gallagher ousted

permanently.Tolbert was so upset that when he returned from deployment,

he texted members of SEAL Team 7 to say he wanted people to speak up about

Gallagher’s behavior.“I shot more warning shots to save civilians from Eddie than

I ever did at ISIS. I see an issue with that,” Tolbert texted others.Another witness, Joshua Vriens, said on another day that he

saw Gallagher shoot at a group of adolescent girls in floral hijabs, hitting

one in the stomach and sending two scattering.Vriens said he watched through his scope as a fourth girl

dragged the wounded girl over a berm and under a bridge to escape.During cross-examination, Vriens acknowledged he reported to

a superior that day that the ISIS was shooting civilians.Tolbert and Vriens said there were no signs that the old man

or the young girl were threats. Most of the ISIS fighters were younger and had

longer hair.The defense, however, countered that the ISIS used

civilians, including women, to provide supplies.The shootings happened several weeks after other SEALs said

they witnessed Gallagher, a medic, stabbing to death a wounded and captive ISIS

fighter in his care.On Thursday, another SEAL stunned the court when he admitted

on the witness stand that he — not Gallagher — killed the prisoner.Corey Scott said Gallagher stabbed the captive, but that he

would have survived those wounds.Scott said he suffocated the adolescent by plugging his

breathing tube as an act of mercy because he didn’t want him to be tortured to

death by Iraqi forces.Vriens said Friday that he never saw the killing, but said

later that day a fellow SEAL who was viewing photos of the dead militant on a

laptop shared by the platoon asked Gallagher, “Is this the guy?”Vriens said Gallagher replied: “Yes, I stabbed him in the

side, then grabbed him by the hair and looked him in the eyes and I stabbed him

in the neck.”



