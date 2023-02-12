Iraq sends two relief planes to Aleppo to help quake-affected people

2023/02/12 | 14:08 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Baghdad, SANA- The Iraqi government announced that it sent two planes loaded with relief materials to the city of Aleppo on Sunday.

“An aid plane will take off shortly, in addition to another plane that will be sent this evening to the city of Aleppo, carrying tons of various foodstuffs,” Spokesman for the General Secretariat of the Iraqi Cabinet, Haider Majeed, said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

He added, “This initiative comes within the series of air bridges that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani ordered to operate.”

Manar Salameh/ Ruaa al-Jazaeri