Dozens of locals, expats gather in Erbil to celebrate International Day of Yoga

Dozens of locals, expats gather in Erbil to celebrate International Day of Yoga

2019/06/22 | 18:00



“The purpose of celebrating this day is to promote Yoga as a way to not only increase physical activity but also as a way to balance physical health and mental health,” a statement from the Indian Consulate in Erbil read.



The instructor who led the Yoga class on Friday said the activity is not only beneficial for a person’s physical well-being, but also their mind as well.



“Yoga means union, union of your body and your mind,” instructor Natalie told Kurdistan 24.



“Whatever we do, we have to know what we are doing, our movements and our reactions. Yoga is also physical activity.”



Yoga, which originates from India, is a physical, mental, and spiritual activity usually performed in a group but can be done alone as well.



In recent years, Yoga’s popularity has expanded and is practiced around the world.



