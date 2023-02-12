Iraq restarts work on two stalled hospital projects in Basra and Diyala

2023/02/12 | 14:50 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Construction has re-started on two stalled 400-bed projects in Iraq’s Basra and Diyala provinces.

Abdul Zahra Al -Hindawi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning, said the ministry’s specialised field team is monitoring the projects to solve any issue that may hinder the completion of these vital projects.

He added that the field team has recommended that the contracting company should raise the pace of work to finish the project on time so that that the procurement and installation of necessary medical equipment, and furniture and the onboarding of medical, technical, administrative staff can be implemented on schedule.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)