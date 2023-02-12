Al-Araji reassures journalists: you are not targeted

2023/02/12 | 16:06 - Source: Shafaq News



Al-Araji told Shafaq News agency, "journalists and media professionals will never be targeted.



However, the "offensive content" campaign targets people who misuse social media [...] journalists and media professionals are respected and appreciated." After the campaign was launched, experts feared that it would be used for political purposes, to intimidate activists or intellectuals, or anyone who criticizes the spread of corruption in the country. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The National Security Adviser, Qassen al-Araji, "reassured" Iraqi journalists, following the Ministry of Interior's campaign against online "offensive content".Al-Araji told Shafaq News agency, "journalists and media professionals will never be targeted.However, the "offensive content" campaign targets people who misuse social media [...] journalists and media professionals are respected and appreciated." After the campaign was launched, experts feared that it would be used for political purposes, to intimidate activists or intellectuals, or anyone who criticizes the spread of corruption in the country.

