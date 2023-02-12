Brawl with law enforcement leaves an unpaid lecturer injured in Baghdad

2023/02/12 | 17:14 - Source: Shafaq News



Our correspondent said that a group of unpaid lecturers from al-Sadr city gathered in al-Ummah park in al-Tahrir Square to demand enrollment in the ministry of education's payroll as contract employees.



"The security forces were deployed in the area...



Some demonstrators were seen leaving the square," our correspondent said.



A source told Shafaq News Agency that some lecturers engaged in a brawl with riot police, and one of them was reportedly injured. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ At least one paid lecturer has been injured in a brawl with law enforcement officers at central Baghdad's al-Tahrir Square, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Sunday.Our correspondent said that a group of unpaid lecturers from al-Sadr city gathered in al-Ummah park in al-Tahrir Square to demand enrollment in the ministry of education's payroll as contract employees."The security forces were deployed in the area...Some demonstrators were seen leaving the square," our correspondent said.A source told Shafaq News Agency that some lecturers engaged in a brawl with riot police, and one of them was reportedly injured.

Sponsored Links