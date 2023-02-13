PM Pitches Iraq to Emirati Business Leaders

2023/02/13 | 05:00 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani met on Thursday evening in Abu Dhabi with a number of Emirati businessmen and heads of prominent companies, on the sidelines of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates.
The meeting included a review of the available prospects for investment and economic cooperation with Iraq, and […]
