INA: JP Morgan to Facilitate Iraqi Payments to China

2023/02/13 | 05:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has reportedly confirmed an agreement with J.P.Morgan Development Finance Institution to facilitate payments to China in order to finance private sector imports.According to the state-owned Iraqi News Agency (INA), this agreement enables Iraqi banking systems to make payments directly to the People's Republic of […]

