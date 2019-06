Gold glistens as US-Iran tensions fuel flight to safety

2019/06/22 | 18:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Gold prices struck near six-year highs on Friday as a weakerdollar and escalating US-Iran tensions fueled a flight to safer investments,while oil futures built on strong gains.The week has been an eventful one for stock markets, crudeprices and the dollar – and investors still have a key G-20 summit to lookforward to amid hopes for progress on the US-China trade war."Gold has been one of the week's biggest stories, withthe precious metal hitting $1,400 (an ounce) for the first time in almost sixyears overnight," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG tradinggroup.The gold spike has been caused by the change in sentimentand dollar weakness amid "overnight talk of a canceled US strike onIranian targets highlighting how close we are from a huge ramp-up in conflictbetween the two nations," he said.US President Donald Trump said he approved the attack thenat the last minute scrapped strikes against Iranian targets.Oil prices rose further Friday but the gains were mutedcompared to a day earlier when crude futures surged about 4.5 percent on risingtensions between the US and Iran.Fears of a conflict in the oil-rich Middle East ratcheted upThursday when Tehran shot down a US spy drone that it said was violating itsairspace but which Washington said was over international waters.Recent attacks on tankers close to the Strait, a keyshipping lane in the Gulf region through which nearly one-third of the world'soil is transported, sent oil prices surging late last week.'Gold's perfect storm'But it was gold's turn to take center stage on Friday, withthe commodity reaching $1,411.63 an ounce, the highest level since September2013."A slowing global economy, imminent US rate cuts andrising geopolitical tensions provide a near perfect storm for gold bugs,"said XTB chief market analyst David Cheetham.Demand for gold has surged since the Federal Reserve onWednesday indicated it would likely cut interest rates soon – for the firsttime in a decade – which sent the dollar tumbling across the board.Stock markets also cheered the Fed's pivot, which opened thedoor to a potential rate cut as soon as July, although Wall Street retreatedfrom Thursday's gains, which took the S&P 500 to a new record.But the dollar's losses have been capped by both the ECB andBank of England also presenting dovish outlooks for eurozone and Britishinterest rates amid growth weakness, in part owing to Brexit uncertainty."With central banks having set out their stalls, it'snow over to the presidents of the US and China next week to really blow investorsaway and push forward with trade talks," said Craig Erlam, senior marketanalyst at Oanda.Markets are squarely focused on next week's planned meetingbetween Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20summit in Japan.