Cinnabon opens its First Store in Iraq

2023/02/13 | 09:14 - Source: Iraq News

US bakery and café chain Cinnabon has reportedly entered the Iraqi market.

According to World Coffee Portal, the Focus Brands-owned operator has opened a store in Baghdad's Al Jadiriyah neighbourhood.

Founded in Seattle in 1985, Cinnabon currently operates more than 1,600 franchise locations worldwide, primarily in high-traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations and travel plazas.

(Source: World Coffee Portal)