BCF was the first to enter Afrin after the earthquake, statement

2023/02/13 | 12:00 - Source: Shafaq News



The foundation, which was the first to enter Afrin city in Syria, sent 12 trucks carrying potable water, medicines, foodstuffs, clothes, and hygiene supplies.



The Foundation published on its website several tables and infographics showing how the supplies are being distributed, as well as its statistics regarding the deaths, injuries, and damaged buildings.



A week after a major earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, the toll of dead rose to nearly 34,000 and looked set to keep increasing as hopes for finding any more survivors faded.



The toll in both countries rose to nearly 34,000 on Monday.



The deadliest quake in Turkey since 1939 has killed 29,605 people there.



More than 4,300 people were reported dead and 7,600 injured in northwest Syria as of Sunday, said a U.N.



