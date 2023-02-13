Leader Barzani praises the “historical” relations with the Chinese Communist Party

2023/02/13 | 16:04 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Monday, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, met, in Erbil, a high-level delegation from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).According to Barzani's headquarters, the KDP leader praised the "historical relations between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Chinese Communist Party.""KPD and CCP were able, through their authenticity and masses, to overcome the obstacles and challenges through their struggle," Barzani said.The KDP leader expressed support for the relations between the Kurdistan Region and China, hoping that KDP and CCP would establish mechanisms for developing the bilateral relations."In turn, Gu Rui briefed the policy of the Communist Party and the outcomes of the 20th National Congress.He also highlighted the shared principles between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Chinese Communist Party," calling for developing relations between the two sides, especially in the field of exchanging experiences, administration, trade, and economy."

