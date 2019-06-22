Iran executes ex-defense ministry employee on charges of spying for US

2019/06/22 | 19:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iran executed a former contract employee for the aerospace
organization of the defense ministry in recent days on charges of spying for
the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the IRIB news agency reported on
Saturday.Jalal Hajizavar had left his post nine years ago and was
convicted by a military court after an investigation which discovered documents
and spying equipment at his home, the report said.He was executed at the Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj, west of
Tehran, without providing further details.
Iran executed a former contract employee for the aerospace
organization of the defense ministry in recent days on charges of spying for
the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the IRIB news agency reported on
Saturday.Jalal Hajizavar had left his post nine years ago and was
convicted by a military court after an investigation which discovered documents
and spying equipment at his home, the report said.He was executed at the Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj, west of
Tehran, without providing further details.