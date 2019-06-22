عربي | كوردى


Iran executes ex-defense ministry employee on charges of spying for US

Iran executes ex-defense ministry employee on charges of spying for US
2019/06/22 | 19:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iran executed a former contract employee for the aerospace

organization of the defense ministry in recent days on charges of spying for

the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the IRIB news agency reported on

Saturday.Jalal Hajizavar had left his post nine years ago and was

convicted by a military court after an investigation which discovered documents

and spying equipment at his home, the report said.He was executed at the Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj, west of

Tehran, without providing further details.







All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW