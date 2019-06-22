Home › Baghdad Post › Iran executes ex-defense ministry employee on charges of spying for US

Iran executes ex-defense ministry employee on charges of spying for US

2019/06/22 | 19:45



Iran executed a former contract employee for the aerospace



organization of the defense ministry in recent days on charges of spying for



the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the IRIB news agency reported on



Saturday.Jalal Hajizavar had left his post nine years ago and was



convicted by a military court after an investigation which discovered documents



and spying equipment at his home, the report said.He was executed at the Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj, west of



Tehran, without providing further details.















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iran executed a former contract employee for the aerospaceorganization of the defense ministry in recent days on charges of spying forthe US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the IRIB news agency reported onSaturday.Jalal Hajizavar had left his post nine years ago and wasconvicted by a military court after an investigation which discovered documentsand spying equipment at his home, the report said.He was executed at the Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj, west ofTehran, without providing further details.