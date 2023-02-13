Kurdistan’s Garmyan donates millions of dinars for the quake-hit Turkiye

2023/02/13 | 19:30 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey, Iraqi Kurdistan was in front to offer help.Volunteers in Garmyan launched campaigns to receive aid.Member of the 5-day campaign, Haifa Majid, told Shafaq News Agency that the aid included blankets, milk, goods, heaters, and other supplies.73,850,000 dinars were also allocated to help people there.So far, the 7.8-magnitude quake has claimed over 37,000 lives in Turkey and Syria and looks set to keep increasing.

