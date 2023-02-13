PM Al-Sudani and Al-Halboosi discuss preparations for the 34th conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary

2023/02/13 | 20:10 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi met with Prime Minister Mohammed S. al-Sudani.‏Both held a talk about the ongoing preparations for Baghdad's hosting of the 34th conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union this February and the "best efforts to make this session a success, which Iraq will chair."‏The meeting discussed "national issues and ways to enhance integration between the legislative and executive authorities to support laws that facilitate the implementation of the government program, meet the aspirations of citizens to obtain services, and improve the economic and service conditions in all governorates of Iraq."

