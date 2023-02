2023/02/13 | 20:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Kurdistan's Regional Government's delegation concluded its visit to Baghdad on Monday.The Chief of the Kurdistan Parliament's Diwan, Omed Sabah, said in a post he shared on social media that after holding a series of meetings in Baghdad, the delegation returned to Erbil.He added that the delegation is expected to visit Baghdad next week to resume the negotiations.