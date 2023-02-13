Cemetery and Memorial for Yazidi Genocide Victims in Sinjar

2023/02/13 | 23:50 - Source: Shafaq News



Launched by Nadia’s Initiative (NI) in 2021 in response to requests from the Yazidi community, NI spent the last two years designing the cemetery and memorial in partnership with community members and a Yazidi architect.



This week, construction is officially underway with support from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Iraq and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).“Grief is part of the healing process,” said Nadia Murad, founder and president of Nadia’s Initiative.



“Having a place to collectively mourn and remember our families, friends, and neighbors is vital for survivors, especially those who have returned to Sinjar.



It also serves an educational purpose – reminding the world of what our community suffered, and how we must continue to focus on preventing such atrocities.” “When a community has experienced this degree of trauma and devastation, memorializing the past and paying tribute to lost loved ones become essential components of efforts to support survivors as they return home from displacement,” said IOM Iraq Chief of Mission, Giorgi Gigauri.



“This is what we are endeavoring to do here – a memorial by and for the community, that is also consistent with the provisions enshrined in the Yazidi Survivors Law, which IOM and Nadia’s Initiative have worked to support from its inception, and to which we remain committed as the reparations roll-out continues.” In August 2014, the Yazidi ethno-religious minority community in Sinjar was attacked by Daesh in a systematic attempt to erase them from existence.



Thousands of people were killed, hundreds of thousands were displaced, and more than 6,000 women and children were enslaved.



Today, around 2,700 Yazidis are still considered missing, while dozens of mass graves remain unexhumed.



“This cemetery will be the first project of this scale documenting the Yazidi genocide.



It will be a historical landmark for future generations and will visually demonstrate the magnitude of the genocide and its impact on our community.



Establishing a symbolic mass grave will attract the attention of public figures and those who are interested in human rights and justice issues,” says Khaled Talo Khedr, community member and relative of a Solagh victim.



Memorializing the victims of genocide is essential to the Yazidi community, many of whom remain displaced within Iraq more than eight years later.



The final design for the cemetery and memorial was selected through extensive consultations with survivors both displaced and returned and aims not only to honor those who were lost, but also to act as a catalyst for the collective healing of a people, community, and region that has withstood incredible trauma.



This is the first memorialization project of this size and scope to be implemented in Sinjar.



