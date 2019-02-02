SDF capture 6 alleged foreign ISIS fighters

2019/02/02 | 19:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Kurdish-led forces have captured another six alleged foreign ISIS fighters in Syria, they announced on Saturday. The six accused militants from six different countries were captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the People’s Protection Units (YPG) announced. They are identified as Dmitry Simonov from Russia, Mahmoud Se’id Ateb from Germany, Nicholas Joseph Lee from an unspecified Latin American nation, Emrah Rifat Ozanoglu from Turkey, Abrar Mohammad from Sweden, and Hisham al-Arabi from Morocco. They had “actively participated in terrorist activities of the [ISIS] group for years,” the YPG stated. The SDF are holding hundreds of foreign fighters from around the world. They have refused to prosecute them in Syria and are calling on governments to take responsibility for their nationals. There are also hundreds of foreign women and children in SDF custody.
