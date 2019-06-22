Home › INA › US denies evacuating the employees from Balad Base

US denies evacuating the employees from Balad Base

2019/06/22 | 20:05



INA – BAGHDAD







Kevin Walker, U.S. Air Forces Central Command denied the news about evacuating the contractors and others from Balad Air Base in Iraq.







“There isn’t any plan to evacuate any of our troops from Balad,” stated Walker.







He explained that safety and securing the air troops in addition to anyone that offers services to US air forces is always a priority.



















